Tornado survivor gifted a new car

(WTVQ)-In Western Kentucky, a veteran who lost everything when a tornado touched down in Bowling Green earlier this month now has a new set of wheels.

The car was given to Chief Bill Burgett outside a VFW Post in Bowling Green on Tuesday. The car was donated by another VFW Post. Burgett is a warrant officer for the CW3 Kentucky National Guard. He says his heart sank when he saw the destruction the day after the tornado but acts of kindness like this certainly help in recovery.