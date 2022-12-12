Top thoroughbred racehorse trainer Jason Servis pleads guilty in federal doping case

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — A top thoroughbred trainer pleaded guilty Friday to doping racehorses.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of New York says Jason Servis distributed and directed others to administer performance-enhancing drugs to nearly all the horses under his control.

That includes Maximum Security, who crossed the finish line first at the 2019 Kentucky Derby. The colt was ultimately disqualified for interference.

But then in 2020, Maximum Security went on to win $10 million in the inaugural Saudi Cup.

Prosecutors say Servis risked the safety and well-being of the horses he was meant to protect.

His sentencing is scheduled for May.

Servis’ case was part of four indictments accusing 27 horse trainers, veterinarians and drug distributors of carrying out separate, but related schemes.