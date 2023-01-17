Todd and Julie Chrisley set to report to prison

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley are set to report to two separate federal prisons on Tuesday.

The Chrisley Knows Best stars were found guilty of evading taxes and conspiracy to defraud banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans.

Todd was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie was sentenced to seven years.

It will be a far cry from the lavish lifestyle the Atlanta real estate tycoon and his family became known for.

Both also got three years of probation.

The two have maintained their innocence and their lawyers have said the couple plans to appeal the verdict in their case.