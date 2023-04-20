“Today has been a test for firefighters”: Crews continue to battle wildfire at Natural Bridge State Resort Park

SLADE, KY (WTVQ)- Yellow caution tape is wrapped around trailheads as a wildfire continues to burn at Natural Bridge State Resort Park in Powell County.

There are around 100 firefighters from local departments, the U.S Forest Service, and other organizations working to contain the fire. It’s not just crews from Kentucky who have traveled to help provide resources.

“We Have crews from Puerto Rico, we have crews from North Carolina, and we have crews from Oregon. I’m from Idaho,” says Mike McMillan, the U.S. Forest Service PIO.

McMillan says Thursday has been a test for firefighters working to contain the fire. He says the warmer weather and the increasing winds have created challenges for the responders.

He says the fire is about 45% contained, but that is expected to change. Around 100 acres have burned since Monday.

“Our box has been made a little bit bigger to account for the rough terrain that firefighters have to navigate while they’re chainsawing and leaf blowing and crawling up through those rocks. In the lower parts of where there’s leaf litter and hardwood trees, it’s much easier to stop the fire advancing but where you have the rotendrum and the brambles and thorns, and crevices, its very difficult to create a single straight line down the hill,” says McMillan.

During his Team Kentucky Update, Governor Andy Beshear spoke about the efforts of firefighters, who have been working hard to help put out the fire.

“I wanted to say how grateful we are for all these firefighters working to preserve such a special place that Kentuckians get to make memories with their families and bring people in from all over the country to see us here in Kentucky,” says Beshear.

Right now, the park‘s cottages, trailheads, and parking lots are closed until further notice. Access to Mill Creek Lake is also closed.

There is no word yet on how long the trails will be closed.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.