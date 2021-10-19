To The Arboretum, every day is Arbor Day

Arbor Day at The Arboretum honors and celebrates trees which provide the state with their beauty and importance to daily life

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Public Relations) – Although it’s not April, The Arboretum, State Botanical Garden of Kentucky recently celebrated Arbor Day. Arbor Day at The Arboretum was celebrated on Oct. 16 this year due to COVID-19 and to fall in line with the Urban Forest Initiative’s 4th annual Tree Week.

“Arbor Day is essentially about planting trees, and it wasn’t always celebrated in April. It used to be celebrated in the fall because some trees do better when they are planted in autumn,” said Molly Davis, director of The Arboretum. “The Arboretum is always honoring Kentucky’s trees, not just one day a year. Plus, this comes on the heels of Tree Week, so I think it ties in quite nicely.”

Approximately 1,500 people of all ages attended the event. More than ever, people are recognizing the many benefits trees bring, not only to the environment, but also providing a sense of well-being. Arbor Day at The Arboretum honors and celebrates trees which provide the state with their beauty and importance to daily life.

“This was an exciting day,” said Davis. “It provided an opportunity for people to see everything The Arboretum has to offer. Our guests will return home with an abundance of information they can use in their home landscapes, as well as a new appreciation for Kentucky’s natural areas.”

The Arboretum is a joint effort between the University of Kentucky and the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government.

Housed in the UK College of Agriculture, Food and Environment, it is located at 500 Alumni Drive and offers more than 100 acres of native plant collections representing the seven geographic regions of Kentucky, horticultural display gardens, trails, water features, the Kentucky Children’s Garden and seasonal events.

Sponsors for the event included Kentucky Utilities, Big Beaver Tree Service, Dave Leonard Tree Specialists and the Lexington Tree Board.

For more information about The Arboretum, visit http://arboretum.ca.uky.edu.