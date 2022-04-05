Tips to reduce the risk of catalytic converter theft

Thefts of the sought-after car part went up 234-percent from 2020-to-2021 in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police on Monday after tips on how to reduce your risk of becoming a victim of a catalytic converter theft.

Why are thieves targeting catalytic converters? The car part contains three precious minerals: platinum, palladium, and rhodium. Over the past two years, the value of these minerals has seen a step rise in value. It is estimated that Kentucky has seen a 234% increase in catalytic converter thefts from 2020 to 2021, according to Lexington Police.

To help solve and prevent these crimes, the Lexington Police Department has dedicated detectives who specialize in the catalytic converter thefts. Since January 2021, the police department says these detectives have solved over 100 cases involving thefts of catalytic converters, resulting in 20 individuals being charged for the various crimes.

While detectives are continuing to work on catalytic converter theft cases, they are issuing the follow tips to help individuals prevent these types of crimes from happening to them.

Consider installing a catalytic converter anti-theft device in your vehicle. These devices make the vehicle’s converter more difficult to remove, and less attractive to potential thieves.

Engrave your vehicle VIN and phone number into your catalytic converter or paint your catalytic converter a bright color to make it less attractive to potential thieves.

Try to park in a well-lit area and/or if you can, install motion-activated lights and security cameras.

When parking in public areas, try to park near fixed objects that limit ground clearance around the vehicle.

In public parking garages and lots, park near the front of the building entrance or other areas where pedestrian traffic is high.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding catalytic converter thefts to contact the Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.