Tips to prevent frozen pipes this winter

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Ahead of this week’s expected winter weather, Kentucky American Water is reminding homeowners of some simple tips to help prevent their homes’ water pipes from freezing.

Below is Kentucky American Water’s advice:

Disconnect garden hoses from your home. If you have an irrigation system, make sure it’s turned off and drained

Search your house for uninsulated water pipes, especially in unheated areas. Check attics, crawl spaces and outside walls. Consider wrapping pipes with insulation sleeves. Another option is electric heating tape, but follow manufacturers’ instructions carefully to avoid a fire hazard

Seal cracks and holes in outside walls and foundations with caulking to keep cold air away from pipes

Drain and shut off entirely the water to any unoccupied homes such as a summer or vacation home. A loss of power during a winter storm could cause pipes to freeze

Once cold weather arrives, here’s more advice: