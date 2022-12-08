Tips on how to get ready for winter weather
ASHLAND, Ky. (WTVQ) — Before the cold, ice and snow come and stay, electric companies are urging customers to take steps to be ready and stay safe.
Kentucky Power gave the following advice and steps to prepare:
- Have a supply of flashlights, batteries, bottled water, non-perishable foods, medicines, etc., as well as the availability of a portable, battery-operated radio, TV or weather radio
- Make other shelter arrangements as needed if you will be significantly impacted by a loss of power – especially families who have special medical needs or elderly members
- Snow can cause hazardous driving conditions resulting in traffic accidents and downed power poles resulting in isolated outages. If you are driving and encounter emergency responders or other roadside work crews, remember to move over
- If you use a generator due to a power outage, follow the manufacturer’s instructions to ensure safe and proper operation. Operate your generator outside; never operate it inside a building or garage
- Don’t use grills or other outdoor appliances or equipment indoors for space heating or cooking, as they may emit carbon monoxide
- Stay away from power lines that have fallen or are sagging. Consider all lines energized as well as trees or limbs in contact with lines and report downed power lines to Kentucky Power or local emergency services