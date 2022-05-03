Tips for Kentucky Derby travelers using Blue Grass Airport

Derby week is one of the busiest at Lexington's airport

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky Derby week is one of the busiest at Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport. The airport says it could see a nearly 50-percent increase in passengers through next Tuesday.

TSA officials suggest arriving at least two hours prior to your scheduled departure. Check your luggage so fewer items have to go through TSA security.

TSA officials say additional staff will be added for Kentucky Derby weekend.

New security technology will be unveiled in the coming weeks designed to help travelers get through the security checkpoint more efficiently.