Tips for food safety amid holidays

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — With families gathering around each other for the holiday season, the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is sharing food safety tips when eating this Christmas.

They say to wash your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water after restroom use, before preparing food, after handling raw meat and before eating. Also, clean all dishes and utensils that are being used and separate raw foods from ready-to-eat foods, along with not using the same plate for holding raw meat and transporting cooked meat. Plus, follow cooking guidelines.

“It can take several days to thaw a frozen turkey in your refrigerator. So make sure you are reading all the directions on the packaging. Anything with dairy, you definitely want to keep an eye on pasta dishes and dairy dishes and make sure you are getting those refrigerated quickly,” said Communications Generalist Christina King.

Finally, refrigerate items and throw food out if it has been out for a long time