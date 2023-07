Tim McGraw to bring Standing Room Only tour to Rupp Arena in 2024

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Tim McGraw is bringing his Standing Room Only tour to Rupp Arena in June 2024, he announced Friday.

The tour will hit more than 30 cities, including Lexington on June 15, 2024. Carly Pearce will join McGraw.

Tickets go on sale Aug. 4 at 10 a.m.

For more information, visit www.timmcgraw.com.