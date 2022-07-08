Tickets on sale for Woodford Humane Society Gala with diamond surprise!

You could win a diamond by buying a glass of champaign, all funds go towards the shelter

WOODFORD COUNTY, KY (WTVQ) – Diamonds are a girls best friend and on July 23rd, you could be the winner of a 0.65 point carat diamond by St. John and Myers in support of man’s best friend.

The annual summer gala for the shelter returns in-person this year in just a couple weeks. It’s an important fundraiser for the shelter to help house Feed and care for animals awaiting a furever home. Beth Olsen with the Woodford Humane Society says adoptions increased during the pandemic with more people working from home. But when those workers returned to the office, the number of animals being returned picked up.

“We’re still getting those animals in even though they didn’t even come from us so in the long run we haven’t been totally able to avoid that. The other side of that too is that people who did want to adopt an animal did so early in the pandemic and that means intake is up and adoption is slow,” explains Olsen.

Every year St. John and Myers donates a diamond for a special exclusive summer gala.

“All you have to do to win that diamond is to buy a ticket. You get one glass with a ticket and if you would like to up your odds on winning, you can buy a second or third glass. One hundred percent of the money you are spending goes directly to the shelter,” explains Louis Scholz with St. John and Myers.

This year’s summer gala will take place at the Keeneland entertainment center from 6 to 11 but to win the diamond, you must also hang around the even until the winner is announced. If you can’t be there, there’s a couple ways you can still help from the comfort of your home. From now until the 23rd you can bid online in the silent auction. Which can be accessed through the gala website by clicking the link here.