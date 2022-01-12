Thursday’s Kentucky WBB vs. Mississippi State postponed

Game has been postponed for a second time; No rescheduled date announced at this time

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) – Due to COVID issues with the Mississippi State women’s basketball program, Thursday’s Mississippi State at Kentucky game has been postponed, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.

The two teams were supposed to play Jan. 2 but COVID protocol within the UK program postponed the contest to Jan. 13, which has now been postponed as well.

Ticket information will be sent directly to ticket holders.

