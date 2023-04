Thursday Night Live set to kick off

Thursday Night Live will kick off its season with music from Latin fusion band 'Big Maracas'

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – If you’re looking for something fun to do, Thursday Night Live begins April 20th in Downtown Lexington.

It’s happening from 5 until 8 P.M. at Fifth Third Bank Pavilion in Tandy Park.

Thursday Night Live will kick off its season with music from Latin fusion band ‘Big Maracas.’