Thursday Night Live back April 6, with chance to pick band to play first night

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Thursday Night Live is back at the Fifth Third Bank Pavilion on April 6, and you have the opportunity to choose who performs the first night!

Nominate your favorite local band by tagging them in the comment section of the Downtown Lexington Partnership Facebook post by clicking here and they’ll have the chance to perform at the first CBTNL.

The nomination period is open from today until Thursday, Feb. 23.

After your favorite band is nominated, you can vote for them by reacting to the comment of the person who nominated them.

The bands with the most reactions to their comments will be messaged at the close of the nomination period for booking details. The top three eligible bands will then have individual posts for a week-long voting period, and at the end of that period, the post with the most reactions will be the winner and get to perform.

“Get to voting, and may the best band win! #downtownlex #CBTNL,” the Facebook post said.