Thriller Parade and Halloween Festival rescheduled due to inclement weather

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Lexington Parks and Recreation has announced Sunday that the Thriller & Halloween Parade and the Halloween Festival & Variety Show have been postponed due to inclement weather.

Officials say the parade and festival has been moved to Sunday, November 5th at the fairgrounds at Masterson Station Park. The event will now take place on Sunday, November 5.

Organizers say Sunday’s rain has caused challenges with setup, sound, performances, and potential safety concerns for attendees.

“While it’s unfortunate that the weather requires us to move dates and change locations for this year’s Thriller parade and Halloween festivities, this will be a unique opportunity for people to view the event at a new location – in Masterson Station Park,” said Monica Conrad, Director of Lexington Parks & Recreation. “Masterson Station Park has plenty of parking and space for us to host the 21st annual parade, and we look forward to people extending their spooky season a little and enjoying a fun event with us next weekend.”

Next Sunday, local food and drink vendors will open at 2:30 p.m.

The Halloween Variety Show featuring local performance groups will take place at 4 p.m. followed by the Thriller parade beginning at 5 p.m.