Thrift store, part of Christian Appalachian Project, reopens in Mount Vernon

Grateful Threadz Thrift Store has reopened after being closed for two years

MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (WTVQ) – After two years, Grateful Threadz Thrift Store in Mt. Vernon has reopened.

According to Christian Appalachian Project known as “CAP”, the Grateful Threadz Thrift Store has served as an anchor in Mt. Vernon offering affordable clothing and a selection of household items to families in the community. At the beginning of the pandemic the store closed due to COVID-19 safety protocols. CAP team members were determined to reopen the store and be of service to the community where many staff live as well.

Families and individuals rely on the thrift store to stock quality items at greatly reduced prices from back-to-school clothing to professional attire. CAP also provides vouchers to families who have experienced emergency situations, such as the loss of a home to fire, flooding, or other natural disaster. The store is not for profit and all revenue generated by the store goes directly into CAP’s funding to provide direct services to people in need in Appalachia.

“We’ve missed everyone so much and we are just thrilled to be here to service the community and to see everyone and to get back to some normalcy from COVID,” said Angela Howard, an employee.

