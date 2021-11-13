Three-star defensive back from Louisville commits to Kentucky

Elijah Reed chose UK over Purdue, Illinois, West Virginia and Utah

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A defensive back from Pleasure Ridge Park High School in Louisville announced on Twitter Friday he committed to play football at the University of Kentucky.

Elijah Reed is 6’3″ and 180 pounds.

He’s considered a three-star prospect by both 247Sports and Rivals.

He opted into a fifth year of high school eligibility, which is allowed under Kentucky law in response to the pandemic.

Kentucky was the first to offer Reed.

He also had offers from Purdue, Illinois, West Virginia and Utah.

Reed is the 17th high school or junior college commitment in UK’s 2022 class.