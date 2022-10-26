Three people taken to a hospital after crash on Harrodsburg Road and Wellington Way

Police say the driver of a car had a medical emergency and ran a red light

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Three people were taken to a hospital after a crash on Harrodsburg Road and Wellington Way in Lexington. Police say the crash happened around 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say the driver of a car reportedly had a medical emergency, ran a red light and hit a pickup truck, causing the truck to flip on its side.

The Fire Department says a bystander/Good Samaritan, who was on the scene, provided medical aid until first responders arrived. The Fire Department says one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Two people were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say the crash also knocked out the traffic light at that intersection.