Three people injured in early morning crash in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Three people are in the hospital after an early morning accident involving a cow in Wayne County.

The Monticello Fire Department says it happened just after 2AM Monday. Firefighters responded to a three-vehicle injury accident on East Highway 90 near Cumberland Green.

Firefighters say a cow in the road was hit and killed, causing a head-on collision involving a Wayne County ambulance unit and other vehicles.

Two people were taken to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital and one to Wayne County Hospital. Firefighters say an EMS provider had to be extricated from the ambulance.