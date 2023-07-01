Three people injured, driver flees scene after Friday night car crash

Source: MGN Online

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Lexington police are investigating after three people were injured in a single vehicle crash Friday night.

Police say the crash happened around 11 p.m. in front of Masterson Station Park on Leestown Road.

Police say the driver fled the scene.

Police say three passengers were in the car. One had to be extracted.

All three were taken to the hospital with reported non-life threatening injuries and were released.

Police say they are searching for the driver. LPD does intend to file charges when the driver is caught.