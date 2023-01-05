Three more Republican candidates file for Kentucky governor race

Former U.S Ambassador Kelly Craft, Somerset Mayor Alan Keck, and Kentucky Ag Commissioner Ryan Quarles joined a list that includes Candidate Kentucky Attorney general Daniel Cameron

Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ky (WTVQ)- The race for governor of Kentucky is ramping up. Three republicans turned in their paperwork Thursday ahead of Friday’s deadline, as they hope to unseat current democratic Governor Andy Beshear.

Former U.S Ambassador Kelly Craft, Somerset Mayor Alan Keck, and Kentucky Ag Commissioner Ryan Quarles joined a list that includes Candidate Kentucky Attorney general Daniel Cameron, who filed earlier this week.

Democratic incumbent Beshear had already filed his paperwork last month.

“For the next 18-plus weeks, we are focused on bringing our positive message across Kentucky,” says Quarles.

“We have a game plan. We have a platform, the voters are going to know exactly where we stand on every issue,” says Keck.

Keck was surrounded by his family and other local leaders from Somerset as he turned in his paperwork to make his run for governor official.

He says he wants Kentucky to be a place his children can live in and be proud of. He’s focused on what he calls the four pillars of his campaign, which include the economy and public safety.

“Kentucky has never been more unsafe, especially in our signature cities. I don’t want to be on Fox News for a violent crime in Louisville or Lexington. I want to get back to the things that make us special,” says Keck.

His other pillars include education and pro family policy.

“While I am unapologetically pro-life, i think we can do more,we need to do more as a party to also stand up for women but also families,” said Keck.

Kentucky Ag Commissioner Ryan Quarles signed the dotted line with his father and high school ag teacher by his side, as well as a large crowd of supporters.

“I’m going to focus on no ones race but my own. And I think that’s the brand that the republican voters and voters of Kentucky have gotten to get to know over the past two years as Commissioner of Agriculture. I’m my own man, I show independence. And I think that’s why we’re resonating out across Kentucky,” says Quarles.

The biggest issue he says the state is facing the economy.

“We have record high inflation. I’ve talked to Kentuckians every day that struggle with the price of fuel, the price of groceries. We need to make sure that we have leadership who understands that we have real struggles across our state,” says Quarles.

According to the secretary of state’s office, the deadline to file is Friday at 4 p.m.