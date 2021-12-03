Three Cumberland Gap campsites closed due to bear activity

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WTVQ) – Three campsites at Cumberland Gap National Historical Park which sits on the border of Kentucky, Tennessee and Virginia are temporarily closed due to bear activity.

In a post on the park’s Facebook page (click here), the Hensley Horse Camp, Chadwell Gap and Martin’s Fork campsites will be closed through Dec. 18.

Cumberland Gap National Historic Park is advising people to “take precautions to avoid bear encounters.”