Thousands still without power after severe storms across Ky.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Nearly 80,000 people are still without power as of 8:30 a.m. Monday following a powerful line of storms that began Sunday night and swept across Kentucky.

Counties with the most widespread outages include Madison, Edmonson, Barren, Jessamine, Grayson and Russell.

The National Weather Service is conducting damage surveys in Madison County, specifically at Richmond Raceway, Hunter Lane, Hampton Ridge, Dunbar Lane, and the Bypass and Four Mile Road area — essentially the northeast side of Richmond.

ABC 36 has received reports of trees down in roadways and into homes, fences knocked down and damaged caused by large hail overnight.

To view the outage map, head here: https://poweroutage.us/area/state/kentucky