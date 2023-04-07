Thousands pack Keeneland for 2023 Spring Meet opening day

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The opening day of Keeneland’s Spring Meet produced a packed track as race fans returned to watch horse racing.

“We love our Keeneland. It’s the prettiest sight you ever want to see,” says Mary Nell Isaacs.

Thousands of people came out in droves to the track to watch some of the most experienced jockeys and horses compete.

Keeneland officials say the spring meet provide a major economic boost to the area.

“We bring in people from around the world for racing and sales. They stay in hotels in the area. They rent cars, they go shopping, entertainment, other than racing sales. So its really an economic generator,” says Amy Gregory, the Director of Communications.

Some drove miles to make the trip for the first time.

“I’ve never been to Keeneland before. This is my first time so had to dress the part, mimosa, we’ve got our bets in. We’re hoping to have a good day,” says Claudia Hurd, who made the trip from Chicago.

“Everybody is so excited to be here and we’re trying to learn how to place bets, mostly fifty cents bets,” says Kathy McCauley.

Others have been coming for decades.

“50-plus maybe, yeah. Yeah. So its the first time we’ve ever been on Good Friday. So I think it’s going to be a good Friday in more ways than one,” says Isaacs.

Racing continues Saturday with first post at 12:30 and features the $1 million dollar Toyota Bluegrass Stakes.

You can find a race schedule here.