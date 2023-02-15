Thomasena Grider makes history as Lexington PD’s first Black female lieutenant

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Thomasena Grider made history at the Lexington Police Department as its first Black female lieutenant.

Grider was promoted to lieutenant Tuesday. She had previously made history as the first Black female sergeant in the department.

Cory Vinlove was also promoted as well, to sergeant.

“Yesterday was a very special day at the Lexington Police Department. Not only did we have the opportunity to promote a new sergeant and lieutenant, but we also made department history,” a Facebook post read about their new appointments. “Please join us in congratulating Lt. Grider and Sgt. Vinlove on their new roles!”