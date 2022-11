Thomas Rhett bringing tour to Rupp Arena

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Thomas Rhett is coming to Lexington for his Home Team Tour in 2023.

Rhett will be joined by Cole Swindell and Nate Smith on June 22, 2023.

Tickets go on sale on Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.