Third annual Lavender Festival underway at the Kentucky Castle

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WTVQ) – A popular summer event has returned to the Kentucky Castle. The third annual Lavender Festival is underway through Friday.

Organizers say attendees are invited to pick their own bundle of fresh lavender while simultaneously enjoying a relaxing experience at the Kentucky Castle.

“People love not only the lavender but to look through the castle, go up to the gardens and see the goats, so it’s an experience,” said Toni Myers, program coordinator at the Kentucky Castle. “Lavender is certainly the queen of today and the rest of the week but there’s more to it than just that.”

Along with the unique experience of picking your own lavender, organizers say guests can shop from a number of local vendors and artisans at the Event Greenhouse. In addition to artisan shops, there will be food truck cuisines for snacks and small bites as well as live music.

