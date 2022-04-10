Third annual Eckert’s Easter Egg-Citement

Eckert's is hosting Easter egg hunts to bring people out to the farm

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WTVQ) – The third annual Eckert’s farm Easter Egg-Citement event continued this weekend.

Families were able to enjoy a beautiful day on the farm hunting for Easter eggs. Eckert’s says the event continues to grow every year and it loves celebrating with families and seeing the smiles on kid’s faces.

“We love being able to have our families out and get them to enjoy Easter in a different fashion,” says Megan Fields, Eckert’s farm manager. “It just makes people aware of other things that we do throughout the summer. I mean we do have strawberries, blackberries and peaches as well but it’s just fun to get kids out to the farm.”

If you missed this weekend, don’t worry. The egg-citement has one more day April 16th at the farm. For more details visit the website at the link HERE.