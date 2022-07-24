“They’re delicious”: Eckert’s Orchard wraps up Peach-Palooza

The event included specialty desserts, live music, and a food truck.

VERSAILLES, Ky (WTVQ)- Eckert’s Orchard’s season Peach-Palooza event wrapped up Sunday in Versailles.

The event brought dozens of people Saturday and Sunday to the farm to pick their own peaches.

There were also specialty desserts, including peach ice cream, breads and pies.

We spoke with some people who took some time to come out to the orchard to pick.

“Honestly, always happy to come to pick the blackberries and peaches. They’re so good. We’ve come back for a couple of years now. They’re delicious, they’re amazing,” said visitor and blogger Courtney Hastings.

“To see people come visit us. We work hard all year and we want people to go home with a good quality product. If you’re not in the mood to pick and it’s too hot for you, we’ve got plenty of peaches in the store, along with lots of fresh home grown veggies too,” said Megan Fields of Eckert’s Orchard.

Eckert’s will have peaches through mid-August.

The orchard will now turn its attention to the fall season, which begins in September. The orchard is planning its usually apple and pumpkin picking, along with a haunted hay ride.

