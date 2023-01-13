The University Club at Arlington sees damage to golf course and pool after storms in Richmond

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — Various areas in Central Kentucky saw significant damage, from tornadoes in the surrounding counties to torrential rain and strong winds.

One area impacted was the city of Richmond in Madison County.

The University Club at Arlington had various trees torn down in the golf course, the pool area had its fence and sign torn down.

Those with the university club spoke on the damages and when they’ll be able to clean up and get started on the repairs.

“Both the city and the university responded to this incident to help protect the community but have that immediate clean-up after that was so necessary and as we look forward in the days and weeks to come we have contractors that we’ve engaged to come out here and assist us with taking down some of the large trees that fell down as well as addressing some of the issues on the pool house with our HVAC unit, and some fencing that was damaged. Truth be told we are very fortunate, the clean-up and the restoration should happen very quickly, said Bryan Makinen, associate vice president, for facilities and safety at EKU.

Makinen added that the warning signs should be taken more serious and that people need to stay informed.

“The key for us is to make sure we have a well informed community, and a well prepared community that when the sirens are activated and the alerts are sent out we want our community to immediately react, respond and take those protective measures and events like today, and storms of the past each one teaches us to be better tomorrow than we are today so the continuous improvement is critical for us as an institution, and certainly that will be implemented today as well,” added Makinen.

Makinen says one way to stay on top of alerts is to download the EKU S.A.F.E. App.