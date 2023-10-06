The Savannah Bananas are coming to Louisville in 2024

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Hey Louisville, The Savannah Bananas are coming to you for three days in 2024!

The Bananas announced their Ball World Tour Draft yesterday, naming Louisville Slugger Field as its go-to for Aug. 1-3, 2024.

Tickets for the games go on sale about two months before the event. You can join the Ticket Lottery List at BananaBall.com/Tickets before it closes on Dec. 1.

Open seating starts at $35 and VIB Meet and Greet tickets start at $100.

The Bananas are a baseball team from Georgia deemed “the greatest show in sports” by ESPN.