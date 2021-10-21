The Rink at Triangle Park to reopen Oct. 29

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Triangle Park will soon become a winter wonderland as The Rink reopens on Friday, Oct. 29. The rink will be open until January 2022.

The cost for 60 minutes on the ice is $15 which includes skate rentals.

The hours for The Rink at Triangle Park can be found below:

Monday – Thursday: 4pm -10pm

Friday: 4pm – 11pm

Saturday: 10am – 11pm

Sunday: 1:30pm – 9pm

When Fayette County Schools are out of session, these will be the following hours: