The Rink at Triangle Park to reopen Oct. 29
The cost for 60 minutes on the ice is $15 which includes skate rentals.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Triangle Park will soon become a winter wonderland as The Rink reopens on Friday, Oct. 29. The rink will be open until January 2022.
The hours for The Rink at Triangle Park can be found below:
- Monday – Thursday: 4pm -10pm
- Friday: 4pm – 11pm
- Saturday: 10am – 11pm
- Sunday: 1:30pm – 9pm
When Fayette County Schools are out of session, these will be the following hours:
- Monday – Thursday: 10am – 10pm
- Friday – Saturday: 10am – 11pm
- Sunday: 1:30pm – 9pm