The Nest’s ‘Reindeer Express’ helping countless families

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Nest is giving back to women, children and families in need this holiday season with its annual event Reindeer Express.

The Nest says 800 invitations were sent out this year to their clients which include around 1,300 children under 5 years old.

Parents can “shop” for their kids at the event — browsing through holiday gifts, winter clothing, educational games, books, art supplies and much more.

Organizers say the need has really grown in the past two years.

“It means the world to us. We do a lot of events, the community probably knows that. But his is our favorite event and our biggest giveback to the community. Our mission is to prevent abuse and neglect of children and adults and this is just a way to make sure the families have a nice Christmas together so we are just so excited about this event every year,” said Executive Director Jeffrey White.

And those holiday gift bags are packed by countless volunteers who sorted through donations from the community.