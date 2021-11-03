The Nest in desperate need of new infant car seats, hygiene items

All items available on Amazon Wishlist

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Nest shared a public plea for several items needed to help women, children and families in Lexington.

According to a post shared on social media, “We are in desperate need of new infant car seats, hand sanitizer, body wash, women’s deodorant, razors, and toothbrushes for adults and children.”

The wishlist also includes laundry detergent, lotion, baby monitors and more.

All of the items still needed are listed on The Nest’s Amazon Wishlist HERE. Any item purchased through the wishlist will be shipped directly to the center.

You can read more about the nonprofit HERE.