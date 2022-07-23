The Nest hosts Family Fun Day at Duncan Park

Organizers say funds from the event will help them continue with their programs.

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The Nest brought the community together Saturday to learn more about the diverse resources available through its annual Family Fun Day.

The event was held at Duncan Park.

More than 40 agencies, non profits, and organizations took part in the event- each offering a different activity.

There was also free food, a mini petting zoo, bubbles, and music. The Nest offers a safe place for education, counseling, and support- reaching thousands of people each year.

“Almost every single booth has an activity you can be a part of. And really, just the camaraderie of it all, the conversations and networking make it fabulous,” said JoEllen Wilhoite, the director of philanthropy for the non-profit. “This is the nest’s way to give back to the community and we just kind of want to celebrate what we do day in and day out with all of the other members of our community.”

The fun day was the Nest’s first event in their new fiscal year. Organizers say funds from the event will help them continue with their programs.