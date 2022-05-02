The Nest hosts 2nd annual “A Mother’s Love” women’s toiletry drive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) — The Nest will hold its 2nd annual “A Mother’s Love” women’s toiletry drive beginning May 1st through the end of the month.

The organization has set a goal of collecting 3,000 women’s toiletries to be donated during the month of May in honor of Mother’s Day and the women they serve. The Nest is in need of deodorant, shampoo, body wash, and products for Black or Indigenous People of Color (BIPOC). In 2021, The Nest gave out over nearly 6,000 hygiene products to people in need in the community, and that number has grown each year.

Show support for all mothers in your community by donating women’s toiletries to The Nest this May! Visit thenestlexington.org/event/amotherslove to access their Amazon Wish List to purchase toiletries and have them delivered directly to The Nest. You can also drop off items in person at The Nest before 5pm Monday-Thursday at 530 North Limestone. Learn more at www.thenestlexington.org/event/amotherslove.

Since 1977, The Nest has been a lifeline for all individuals and families in crisis, facing adversity, or who have unexpected needs. Their holistic approach incorporates four free programs: early childhood education and care, family assistance for basic human needs, counseling and advocacy for survivors of intimate partner violence, and education and support for parents.