The Nest holds Family Fun Day

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The Nest Center for Women, Children and Families held its annual Family Fun Day Saturay at Lexington’s Duncan Park.

The Nest provides programs for families, including domestic violence education, support and counseling, and assistance.

The fun day included face painting, food and drinks, and a petting zoo, and entertainment. There was also a community resource fair with tables of information from local organizations- aimed at providing support for families.

“The importance of this family fun day is for the members of this community to learn about all the resources that are available to them, to be able to help their families in times of need. And maybe they know who families who need assistance. Everybody gets an opportunity to help,” says Sheri Estill, the Director of Community Engagement for the Nest.

The event wrapped up at 4 o’clock.