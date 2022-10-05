The Nest begins coat drive ahead of winter

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — As the weather cools down, The Nest – Center for Women, Children and Families is launching a coat drive for children to help families prepare for winter.

According to the Nest, the Coats for Kids drive is underway. The goal is to collect 1,000 winter coats by the end of the month.

The organization says it needs newborn to size six for boys and girls.

The coats will be given away during the annual Reindeer Express event.

The Nest has shared a Walmart Coat Drive wishlist on its Facebook. Click here to view the wishlist.