The National Guard returns to Baptist Health Corbin in a Support Role

10 Guard members scheduled to arrive Friday

CORBIN, Ky. (WTVQ) – The National Guard has been called back to assist the hospitals in Kentucky in any capacity needed as the omicron variant becomes the new threat.

Baptist Health Corbin will welcome 10 National Guards on Friday, January 14 to work in a support role for staff. Some of the duties with include entrance screening, traffic control, restocking supplies, supply delivery, equipment delivery and escorting patients. This frees up staff to assist the hospital in other ways.

“We continue to see fluctuations in the number of COVID patients,” stated Anthony Powers, president of Baptist Heath. “The omicron variant is the new threat that we face now. We continue to encourage our community to get vaccinated, wear their masks and continue to social distance.

Find a COVID-19 vaccine at www.vaccines.gov. Find a local COVID-19 testing location at wildhealth.com/Corbin or contact the Whitley County Health Department at 606.549.3380;

Baptist Health Corbin is a 273-bed, acute care facility providing a wide variety of healthcare services to the residents of Whitley, Knox, Laurel, Bell, Clay, McCreary, Harlan and Campbell county in Tennessee.