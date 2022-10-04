The most popular Halloween candy in Kentucky? Reese’s

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The most popular Halloween candy in Kentucky is Reese’s, according to a map by candystore.com.

Over 15 years’ worth of sales data was analyzed, putting the peanut butter and chocolate candy sold by nearly 70,000 pounds in the state. Hot Tamales came in second place at a little over 55,000 pounds, and in third was Swedish Fish at nearly 39,000.

According to the National Retail Federation, Halloween candy spending should hit a whopping $3.1 billion this year!

Do Kentucky’s choices surprise you?