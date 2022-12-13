The most disliked holiday traditions, according to this survey? It might surprise you

(WTVQ) — Each year, it seems that a lot of us participate in some sort of holiday tradition — whether it be attending a party, a meal with family or friends, seeing lights or something else. A survey conducted by The Vacationer examined a list of the usual holiday traditions, and the most disliked one may surprise you.

At the top of the list? Gift exchange.

Coming in at nearly 27%, it’s the most-disliked holiday tradition among Americans.

The second was attending a religious service at nearly 25%, the third was caroling or singing at 24% and the fourth attending a holiday party at 22%.

According to The Vacationer’s survey demographics, adults from the Middle Atlantic region, which consists of New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, are significantly more likely to dislike major holiday traditions than all other regions. On the other hand, those in the West South Central region, which consists of Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas, are least likely to dislike holiday traditions.

Here’s a look at the full list and percentages, with No. 1 being the most disliked:

1. Gift Exchange — 26.72%

2. Attending a Religious Service — 24.93%

3. Caroling or Singing — 24.23%

4. Holiday Party — 22.13%

5. Decorating Your Home — 18.94%

6. Meal with Friends or Family — 18.54%

7. Lighting Candles — 13.56%

8. Baking Cookies or Other Sweet Treats — 12.76%

9. Volunteering — 11.86%

10. Santa Claus — 11.47%

11. A Family Tradition — 11.27%

12. Christmas Trees — 9.67%

13. Seeing Lights — 8.57%

None of these. I like them all — 29.11%