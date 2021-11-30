The Latest: CDC says ages 18 and up should get booster shot

As the new omicron variant is identified in more countries

WASHINGTON (AP ) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday broadened its recommendation for COVID-19 booster shots for all adults as the new omicron variant is identified in more countries.

The agency had previously approved boosters for all adults, but only recommended them for those 50 years and older or if they live in a long-term care setting.

CDC Director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky said the new guidance reflects the emergence of the omicron variant and recommends everyone ages 18 and older should get a booster shot 6 months after their initial Pfizer or Moderna series or 2 months after their initial J&J vaccine.