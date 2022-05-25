Kentucky Equine Education Project Foundation launches youth grant program

First time KEEP is doing a grant

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- The Kentucky Equine Education Project Foundation (KEEP) has launched an annual youth grant program.

The foundation is committed to helping support youth who want to become involved with the equine industry for the first time or continue their involvement in the industry.

According to KEEP, the grant is available for individuals who are 21 and under who want to attend an equine educational opportunity in Kentucky or who have an interest and desire to be involved with the industry but lack the financial support.

Youth grants of up to $500 are available, and the application period is open from June 1 through July 29.

To apply for a youth grant, please visit HERE.