The gift of a second chance at life

Lexington couple shares journey of organ transplant, as wife donates kidney to her husband

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Back in February we brought you the story of Jeremy Maynard, a man who at the time was in need of a kidney transplant.

His journey became even more special when the one person who he decided to spend the rest of his life with also happened to be the person willing to donate her kidney.

Turns out, she was a perfect match in more ways than one.

“I’ts really crazy, it’s a good crazy, but it’s like night and day different just like Jeremy’s already like a really happy like sunny person, and it’s like his light came back,” said Hannah Maynard, Jeremy Maynard’s wife, who recalled her husbands journey to getting a new kidney.

There’s a saying that says when you find something good, you hold on to it tight.

“There wasn’t a whole lot of thought to it. It was just like, This is what I have to do,” said Hannah who was a perfect match to be a donor for her husband.

It all started in 2021, when things took a turn after Jeremy and Hannah got married, it began one night when Jeremy wasn’t feeling well.

He decided to go to the doctor thinking it was something mild. Never envisioning he may need an organ transplant.

“I went into the ER thinking that I just had a fever and then my creatinine was 13 and they said, yeah, we’ve got really bad news. You’re going to need a kidney,” said Jeremy back in February 23, 2023, when ABC36 News first learned of his journey.

“We got legally married in October of 2021, and then a month later, he went to the ER not feeling well and he was in kidney failure, and then we still had like our big wedding and in May of 2022 so yeah, it’s been a roller coaster, our whole marriage essentially, except for a month,” added Hannah.

And like their wedding vows, through sickness and in health, Hannah stood by his side, even giving his a second chance at life when she became a perfect match for a kidney.

“I feel like I’ve gotten my best friend back, like, there were so many things that I had to do without him. Because, you know, he had to be home at a certain time. And he couldn’t go to certain things because there would be nothing for him to eat or, you know, whatever. But now it’s like, no stopping us,” she adds.

Getting to fully enjoy their happily ever after, “you are the strongest person that I know. And I’m just so thankful that this is behind you, and you’re only going to get better. And I’m just so excited for you,” she says to her husband.

“Oh, Thank you. I love you,” Jeremy says to her.

Jeremy adds that dialysis is not a lifelong solution for the toll it takes on the body.

His wife adding that if you have an inkling or the desire to help doing your research and learning about the different organizations involved will help you understand if you do decide to become an organ donor.

If you would like to sign up as an organ donor and potentially be a match for someone, click here.