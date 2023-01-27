The Cincinnati Bengals will be ready to play in the brutal cold Sunday

Meteorologist Jordan Smith caught up with players and coach Taylor ahead of Sunday nights game!

Cincinnati, Ohio: The Cincinnati Bengals have played in many cold and even snowy games this NFL football season. As they travel to Kansas City to play the Chiefs in the AFC Championship for a trip to the Super Bowl, they are going to have to endure brutally cold temperatures once again!

But I caught up with head coach Zac Taylor and key players and they tell me they are ready and prepared for the weather elements.