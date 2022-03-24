The cherry blossoms are blooming in Lexington

People could be seen at the Lexington Cemetery on Thursday taking pictures of the blooms

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Every year, crowds gather at the Lexington Cemetery to get a glimpse of the cherry blossoms.

According to the National Park Service (NPS), peak bloom is defined as when 70% of the cherry blossoms are open. While peak bloom varies annually, the city saw peak bloom in April last year. Thursday, people could already be seen taking pictures of the cherry blossoms.

Weather plays a large role in how long peak bloom lasts. According to the NPS, it typically lasts just a couple weeks.