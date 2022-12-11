The Cheerful Baker set to showcase talents on Christmas Cookie Challenge

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Happening Sunday night, a baker in Versailles is getting the chance to showcase her talents on a national stage as she competes on the Food Network’s Christmas Cookie Challenge.

Lauren Jacobs, who is known as the Cheerful Baker, is hosting a huge watch party tonight in preparation. She says about fifty people will be at her house watching along.

Jacobs says it’s her faith in God that makes her so cheerful and she says that’s where she got her nickname from.

Jacobs says the she got the opportunity to be on the show when someone reached out to her on Instagram.

Now, she’s competing against four other bakers for a prize of $10,000.

“I never thought I’d have the opportunity to do this. It’s been super fun. But the love I have received from people has been overwhelming. I mean, everyday. I post about it all the time because it’s probably, besides the birth of my sons, the biggest thing that’s every happened to me. And just the responses that I get from people have been the best thing about the entire experience,” said Jacobs.

You can catch the episode of the Christmas Cookie Challenge on Food Network tonight at 8 p.m. to see if the Cheerful Baker advances.