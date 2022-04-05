The Backstreet Boys coming to Lexington

The group will hit the stage in downtown Lexington at Rupp Arena

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – The Backstreet Boys, one of the best-selling bands of all time, announced additional tour stops on their DNA World Tour. The tour includes the previously announced and already on sale stop in downtown Lexington at Rupp Arena on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Tickets are on sale now and for more information, visit www.rupparena.com.

The band also released the first episode of their new docu series Making Of The DNA Tour, giving fans an inside look of the preparation for their highly-anticipated world tour – watch it here! Additional episodes will be available on The Backstreet Boys YouTube channel.