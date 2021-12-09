The AP Interview: CDC chief says omicron mostly mild so far

CDC: more than 40 people found infected with omicron variant

ATLANTA (AP) – The chief of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says more than 40 people in the country have been found to be infected with the omicron variant so far and more than three-quarters of them had been vaccinated.

But Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a Wednesday interview with The Associated Press that nearly all of them were only mildly ill. Walensky says the data is very limited and the agency is working on a more detailed analysis of what the new mutant form of the coronavirus might hold for the U.S. But she said “the disease is mild” in most of the cases reported so far, with symptoms mainly cough, congestion and fatigue.